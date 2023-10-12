‘Prolific offender’ who preyed on lone women jailed for 15 years for spate of robberies

A MAN who preyed on lone women has been convicted of a string of robberies.

Matthew Carney, of Mull Avenue, Longsight, appeared before Manchester Crown Court on October 10 after being found guilty of three counts of robbery, two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

The 27-year-old committed the robberies between December 2020 and January 2021 around the Longsight area of the city.

The court heard that he preyed on lone women and in some cases used excessive violence to steal handbags and mobile phones from his victims.

He later used the victims’ bank cards in shops across the area to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.

Following a spree of robbery offences, Carney fled to the Lincolnshire area.

Working in partnership with Lincolnshire Constabulary, Greater Manchester Police located him at an address in the Lincolnshire area.

He was arrested and later charged with the offences.

Carney was also identified from CCTV footage following a burglary offence on Milverton Road, Longsight in September 2021 which he was also charged with.

PC Ridgway, of Greater Manchester Police’s Neighbourhood Crime team, said: “Carney is a prolific offender and I am relieved that he is now off our streets and no longer a danger to the public.”

He added: "These were violent and terrifying robberies for the victims and will no doubt have had a lasting impact on their lives.

‘I am glad we have been able to secure a conviction for Carney and I hope this will provide those victims with a sense of justice.

"We are committed to ensuring the streets of Greater Manchester are kept safe and no one should go about their day to day life feeling fearful or like they may be at risk of criminal behaviour."