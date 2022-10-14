PSNI seize cash, designer goods and artwork in search of properties
DETECTIVES IN Northern Ireland have seized a large sum of cash and high value artwork, designer goods and precious stones in ten searches across the region.

Assisted by the Neighbourhood Policing Team and Tactical Support Group officers, the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch seized the money and goods at locations in Crossmaglen, Lurgan, Larne, Glenarm and Carnlough.

The cash amounted to approximately £40,000 and €25,000, with the high value items including watches, weaponry including machetes, over 100 rounds of illegally held ammunition, an imitation firearm, and suspected cannabis.

A cannabis grow house was also discovered at one of the locations.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said the police service "remains committed to locating and seizing illegal drugs to take such dangerous substances off the streets."

“We will continue to work with local communities and together we will keep fighting those who prey on the most vulnerable in these communities.

“We rely on the community to help us and will act on any information you can provide us, so I would ask anyone with information about any criminality to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

