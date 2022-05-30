PSNI appealing for information following "appalling" criminal damage to gravesite
News

PSNI appealing for information following "appalling" criminal damage to gravesite

A damaged gravestone in Banbridge.

THE PSNI are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to gravesite at a church graveyard on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge, Co Down.

The police were notified about damage to a headstone shortly after 11.30am on Sunday 29 May, causing it to split.

The headstone had been kicked, and grave ornaments and flowers had also be thrown around two other gravesites. There was also evidence of drug misuse in the area.

“This is an appalling act of criminal damage," the PSNI's Sergeant Steward said.

"A graveyard is a place for quiet reflection to peacefully pay respects to loved ones who are no longer with us. The damage caused to these gravesites shows a total lack of respect and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing. We would ask if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 860 of 29/05/22.”

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

See More: Banbridge, PSNI, Vandalism

