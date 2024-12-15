Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following woman's death in Co. Down

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co. Down.

The woman, 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was found unconscious with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

Despite emergency services providing medical assistance at the scene, Ms Cummings was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Eóin Tennyson, Alliance MLA for Upper Bann, described the news as 'a dark day for the local community'.

'Brutal and senseless murder'

Speaking this afternoon, Detective Inspector Miller of the PSNI confirmed one man was arrested at the scene last night and a second man was detained today.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, December 14 on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue," she said.

"Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area today also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances that led to this brutal and senseless murder."

Superintendent Brendan Green, District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, has urged people not to speculate on the incident.

"Our thoughts are with Ms Cummings' family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time," he said.

"Cordons remain in place today, Sunday, December 15, and local residents will continue to see an increased visible police presence.

"Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate."

'Devastating statistic'

Mr Tennyson, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, said something must be done to address the 'sickening scourge' of violence against women.

"This is an absolutely shocking incident, and today is a dark day for the local community," he said.

"My thoughts and condolences are with Karen's loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

"Karen is the seventh woman now to be killed in Northern Ireland just this year.

"This is a devastating statistic, and violence against women and girls is a sickening scourge on our society that must be eradicated.

"We must all recommit ourselves to the Executive's recently launched framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls and do everything we can to put a stop to all forms of violence, harm and abuse in our society."

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference number 1293 of December 14.

Photos and video footage can be shared with police through a Major Incident Public Portal.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.