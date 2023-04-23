PSNI officers to be prosecuted for sharing images from scenes of sudden deaths

TWO PSNI officers are to be prosecuted for a range of offences relating to the sharing images taken at the scenes of sudden deaths.

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) took the decision to prosecute the two police officers after considerating evidence submitted by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

"After careful consideration of the complex and substantial file submitted by the Police Ombudsman in connection with its Operation Warwick investigation, it has been decided that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the two officers reported for misconduct in public office," read a statement from the PPS this week.

"The prosecutions relate to numerous incidents including the alleged sharing of imagery taken at the scenes of sudden deaths."

The PPS is currently working to finalise court papers to be served on each defendant, after which the case will be listed for a first appearance in the magistrates' court.

Earlier prosecution

The move follows a recent decision to prosecute another individual, also in connection with the alleged sharing of imagery captured at the scenes of sudden deaths.

In that matter, the individual is being prosecuted for three counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

The decision to prosecute in that case was taken following the submission of a file by the PSNI.

The case is already before the courts and the defendant is due to appear in court again next month.

According to the PPS, the families of the deceased have been informed of developments.

"Four families connected to one or both investigations after the death of a loved one in sudden circumstances have been informed of the outcome of their respective files by the PPS," added the PPS statement.

PPS Assistant Director Martin Hardy said the PPS would continue to engage with the families involved as the two separate prosecutions progress.