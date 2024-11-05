Public consultation opens on Ireland’s first marine national park

THE Irish Government has launched a public consultation period regarding plans for the nation’s first marine national park.

In April the state announced the designation of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, which will be Ireland’s largest National Park, covering more than 70,000 acres of land and sea.

Centred around Corca Dhuibhne in Co. Kerry, the area brings together new acquisitions by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, such as the Conor Pass, the Owenmore River catchment, lands at Mount Brandon and the sand dune system at Inch Peninsula, along with sites already under State ownership, such as the limestone reefs of Kerry Head Shoals and the waters around the Blasket Islands.

This week Ireland’s Minister of State for Nature, Malcolm Noonan has invited the public to have their say on its future.

“The lands and seas in our National Parks are in public ownership and it is crucial that the views of the public on how these Parks are to be managed, are heard by policymakers,” Mr Noonan said.

“The responses to this national public consultation will help to shape the future management of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí over the coming years, so that we can protect the unique treasure of nature and heritage within the Páirc now and for future generations."

He added: “Following the strong level of local and community engagement already in place, the wider national public consultation is now open and will run until Friday 03 January.

“All of the submissions received will be carefully considered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and will help inform the future management of the Páirc.”

To take part in the online survey click here.