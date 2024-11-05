Public consultation opens on Ireland’s first marine national park
News

Public consultation opens on Ireland’s first marine national park

THE Irish Government has launched a public consultation period regarding plans for the nation’s first marine national park.

In April the state announced the designation of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, which will be Ireland’s largest National Park, covering more than 70,000 acres of land and sea.

The Conor Pass in Dingle falls within the newly designated marine national park

Centred around Corca Dhuibhne in Co. Kerry, the area brings together new acquisitions by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, such as the Conor Pass, the Owenmore River catchment, lands at Mount Brandon and the sand dune system at Inch Peninsula, along with sites already under State ownership, such as the limestone reefs of Kerry Head Shoals and the waters around the Blasket Islands.

This week Ireland’s Minister of State for Nature, Malcolm Noonan has invited the public to have their say on its future.

“The lands and seas in our National Parks are in public ownership and it is crucial that the views of the public on how these Parks are to be managed, are heard by policymakers,” Mr Noonan said.

“The responses to this national public consultation will help to shape the future management of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí over the coming years, so that we can protect the unique treasure of nature and heritage within the Páirc now and for future generations."

He added: “Following the strong level of local and community engagement already in place, the wider national public consultation is now open and will run until Friday 03 January.

“All of the submissions received will be carefully considered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and will help inform the future management of the Páirc.”

To take part in the online survey click here.

See More: Ireland

Related

Ireland to carry out ‘comprehensive’ review of nation’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic
News 6 days ago

Ireland to carry out ‘comprehensive’ review of nation’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic

By: Fiona Audley

‘Harrowing viewing’: Taoiseach makes statement after survivors of violence in Irish schools speak out
News 6 days ago

‘Harrowing viewing’: Taoiseach makes statement after survivors of violence in Irish schools speak out

By: Fiona Audley

Funding of £6.4m awarded to organisations supporting Irish community in Britian
News 1 week ago

Funding of £6.4m awarded to organisations supporting Irish community in Britian

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Birmingham man killed in Armagh collision
News 1 day ago

Birmingham man killed in Armagh collision

By: Fiona Audley

Women’s safety rally planned following ‘horrific’ sexual attacks in Derry
News 1 day ago

Women’s safety rally planned following ‘horrific’ sexual attacks in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral confirmed for young man killed in tractor incident
News 1 day ago

Funeral confirmed for young man killed in tractor incident

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man stabbed in the neck
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after man stabbed in the neck

By: Fiona Audley

Concern among community following spate of ‘sickening’ sex attacks
News 1 day ago

Concern among community following spate of ‘sickening’ sex attacks

By: Fiona Audley

Elderly man in critical condition following assault in Co. Antrim
News 3 days ago

Elderly man in critical condition following assault in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy