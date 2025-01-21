Public urged to 'keep away' after dead whale washes up on Waterford coast
THE public has been urged to keep away from a dead whale which has washed up on a Waterford shore.

Yesterday morning local residents in Dungarvan were shocked to find the carcass of a fin whale had washed ashore on the rocks between Ballinclamper and Ballinard car parks.

The large fin whale washed up on the rocks in Waterford (Pic: Cllr T Phelan)

Local Labour Party Councillor Thomas Phelan was one of the first to spot the whale and report the incident.

“It was very shocking and sad to see such a magnificent creature washed up onshore on the rocks,” he told The Irish Post.

Waterford City and County Council have since urged the public to stay away from the whale carcass for health and safety reasons.

The carcass has washed up on the shore in Dungarvan (Pic: Cllr T Phelan)

“The Council’s role in situations such as this is the removal/burial of any dead marine life such as dolphins, whales and seals that wash up on our public beaches and to arrange for the safe disposal of carcasses," they said in a statement.

“Waterford City and County Council advises that the public report any incidents of large dead marine life to the Council and also advises members of the public, especially dog walkers, to keep away from the whale for health and safety reasons,” they added.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has been on site to examine the carcass.

