Renewed appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Waterford killing

GARDAÍ investigating the killing of a woman in Waterford twenty years ago, have made a fresh appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the incident.

Paiche Unyolo Onyemaechi, originally from Malawi, was 25 years old when she disappeared from Co. Waterford on July 8, 2004.

She was the daughter of a Malawi judge at the time, Leonard Unyolo, former Chief Justice of Malawi, incumbent Chief Justice at the time of her death. She married Nigerian-born Chika Onyemaechi in Waterford in 2003, and they had two children. Paiche and Chika received Irish residency with the birth of their first child.

RTÉ reports Paiche was seen leaving her home at St Herblain Park in Kilcohan on the morning of July 8, 2004 before being last sighted in Pickardstown, some five miles away, that evening.

Ms Onyemaechi, was reported missing by her husband Chika Onyemaechi two days later.

Later that month, on July 23, 2004, two women out walking along the Brennar Bridge in Co. Kilkenny, found Ms Onyemaechi's decapitated body in a field beside a river.

In the 20 years since Ms Onyemaechi’s remains were discovered, no one has ever been held to account in connection with her death.

According to RTÉ, Ms Onyemaechi worked in Co. Limerick, but it is also believed she worked at different locations across the country. According to the Irish Examiner in 2004, it is understood that the dead woman worked in lap dancing clubs in Dublin and Limerick.

Ms Onyemaechi's often used the first names 'Gina' or 'Cassandra' and the last name 'Willis'.

At the time gardaí questioned her husband Chika Onyemaechi. He disappeared four days after his wife’s body was found

Gardaí are now appealing for any information that can help them solve the case.

A statement says: "With the passage of time, there may now be people in a position to come forward to gardaí. Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Tramore Garda Station.”