Report finds Irish Catholics support equal treatment of women, married priests and inclusion of LGBTQI+ people

A REPORT on the views of tens of thousand of Irish Catholics has shown that they want equal treatment for women in positions of leadership, are in support of married priests and would like greater inclusion for LGBTQI+ people within the church.

The National Synthesis report, which is the result of consultations begun in 2021 throughout the Irish Church’s 26 dioceses, says the role of women in the Church was mentioned in almost every submission and that the exclusion of women from the diaconate was regarded “as particularly hurtful”.

A statement from the Irish Bishops notes the report "calls for greater transparency, participation in decision-making and accountability within our parish and diocesan church structures".

"The importance of a renewed connection with the energy and gifts of young people is emphasised. So too is the need for fresh models of responsibility and leadership which will especially recognise and facilitate the role of women, as well as men.

"Our listening process has identified the need to be more inclusive in outreach, reaching out to those who have left the Church behind and in some cases feel excluded, forgotten or ignored," their statement adds.

It acknowledges the impact in recent decades of a "major decline" in the practice of the faith, as well as vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

It acknowledges the impact in recent decades of a "major decline" in the practice of the faith, as well as vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

Some themes identified include 'Abuse as Part of the Story of the Church,' which was described as an "open wound" in the document.

Submissions relate and link this abuse to other areas including the church's understanding of sexuality and of power; the absence of women in decision making roles; transparency and accountability in governance and clericalism.

There were calls for women to be given equal treatment within church structures, however one submission stated that "women have a special place in the Church but not an equal place."

Many women remarked that they are not prepared to be considered second class citizens anymore and many are leaving the Church. They feel that even though their contribution over the years has been invaluable, it has been taken for granted.

There was clear and overwhelming support for the inclusion of LGBTQI+ people in the church, which would "less judgemental language" and the need for more involvement by young people.

Some called for a change in Church teaching, asking if the Church is sufficiently mindful of developments with regard to human sexuality and the lived reality of LGBTQI+ couples.

There were calls from an LGBTQI+ focus group for an apology from the Church. This submission suggested that even though the Church rarely condemns gay people these days, it "indirectly creates an atmosphere where physical, psychological and emotional abuse of gay people is tolerated and even encouraged."

Also, for the divorced and remarried, the Church’s ‘rules and regulations’ were seen as draconian.

Another group who identified as feeling excluded from the life of the Church was single parents. It was felt that all parents who wish to bring up their children in the Church should experience welcome and support, and that greater creativity in ministry to families is needed.

The document has been sent to the Vatican for consideration, with a global synod due to be held by Pope Francis to examine all submissions from all countries in October of next year.