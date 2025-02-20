Catholics still ‘put off’ joining PSNI due to ‘threat from dissident republicans’

CATHOLICS in Northern Ireland remain fearful of joining the Police Service of Northern Ireland due to the threat posed by dissident republicans a leading police figure has claimed.

Liam Kelly, who is Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, believes the ongoing struggle to recruit Catholics to the force is because they have to make “greater sacrifices” than their Protestant peers.

Mr Kelly was speaking as a recruitment campaign for student officers came to a close.

The PSNI received “higher than expected” applicant numbers through the campaign to fill student officer spaces.

A total of 4822 applications were received, the PSNI has confirmed.

However, only 29 per cent of those were from Catholic applicants.

“I welcome this level of response,” Mr Kelly said.

“It shows there is extensive interest in a police career while also pointing to work that is continuing to attract increased numbers from a Catholic background.

“In this batch, we have almost 29 per cent of applications coming from the Catholic community.

“I wish this figure was higher to better reflect our wider community.”

He added: “The plain and simple truth is that despite best efforts, Catholics are still put off applying to become student officers for a number of reasons but especially because of threat levels posed by dissident republicans.

“Families are understandably nervous, if not fearful, of the risks and dangers loved ones face when they sign up for a career in policing. For many, it means having to cut ties with friends and carefully manage or restrict family visits.”

Mr Kelly explained: “The sacrifices some Catholics officers have to make are greater than those faced by their colleagues.

“As a society, we have to address those barriers and not point the finger of blame at a Service that is trying its best to attract applicants that best reflect our wider community.”