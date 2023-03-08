Reward for information over attempted murder of police officer increased to £150,000

A CHARITY has increased its reward for information relating to the attempted murder of police officer John Caldwell to £150,000.

Crimestoppers announced the increased reward today, two weeks on from the attack on Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

It comes as the PSNI released new CCTV footage of a car used in the shooting and revealed they believe a second vehicle was also used by the attackers.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers Director of Operations, said he empathised with DCI Caldwell, who was shot in front of his son after a youth football training session.

"On behalf of Crimestoppers, I would like to express our shock and sadness at the callous shooting of DCI John Caldwell," said Mr Duthie.

"As a father of young children myself and a children's football coach also, this attack really resonates with me.

"We are pleased to offer this £150,000 reward for information, thanks to the generosity of donors."

Second car

DCI Caldwell remains critical but stable in hospital after being shot by two gunmen at around 8pm on Wednesday, February 22 at a sports centre in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

The attackers fled the complex in a blue Ford Fiesta, turning left onto the Killyclogher Road and driving past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road, where the car was abandoned and set on fire.

Detectives have released new CCTV footage of the vehicle and now believe a second car was also used in the attack.

"I am now in a position to say that I believe a second Ford Fiesta was used in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell," said Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan.

"It is also a blue Ford Fiesta of a similar model.

"This second car had registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in Glengormley towards the end of January.

"I believe this car travelled to Belfast around this date.

"It was then driven from Belfast at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, February 22 — the day of the attack on John — and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh.

"It was found burnt out in the Ardboe Industrial Estate the following day, Thursday, February 23.

"I would like to know where it was stored and its movements during this period of time.

"Today I am releasing new CCTV footage of the first blue Ford Fiesta as it travels into Coalisland at around 10pm on the night of the 21st.

"It had registration number MGZ 6242, and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack."

Detectives believe the first car was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday, February 8 and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 Motorway that night.

It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, February 21 and travelled along the M1 Motorway into Coalisland at around 10pm.

Terrorist-related

DCS Corrigan maintained his view that the New IRA were behind the attack.

"We have arrested eight men, aged between 22 and 71," he said.

"All have since been released following questioning, and our investigation continues.

"We continue to treat this as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry is it has been carried out by the New IRA."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.