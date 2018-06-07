Roddie Cleere wins The Irish Post Music Awards Outstanding Contribution to Music in Ireland through the medium of Radio or Television
Roddie Cleere wins The Irish Post Music Awards Outstanding Contribution to Music in Ireland through the medium of Radio or Television

RODDIE CLEERE has been announced as the winner of the Irish Post Music Awards Outstanding Contribution to Music in Ireland through the medium of Radio or Television at tonight’s music awards show in Killarney.

Mr Cleere first became hooked on radio back in 1979. An incurable Philip Lynott/Thin Lizzy fan, he is a senior trustee with the Roisin Dubh Trust.

His commitment to new native sounds, which had earned him two awards for the Promotion of Irish Music before tonight’s award, is longstanding.

For two decades he presented the successful 'Irish Music Show' on WLRfm every Friday night, offering acres of airplay to local bands and quality rock music for the people of the South East.

That show is now airing on KCLR in KIlkenny every Sunday night 8pm - 10pm. and was recently voted #2 Radio indie DJ, Hotpress Readers Poll 2015.

