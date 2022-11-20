Rory McIlroy feels like 'complete golfer' after ending season as European No. 1

CO. DOWN golfer Rory McIlroy says he is 'as complete a golfer' as he's ever been after topping the DP World Tour rankings to finish the season as European No. 1.

Despite finishing fourth at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on 16 under par after a closing 68, McIlroy claimed a fourth Harry Vardon Trophy of his career.

Spain's Jon Rahm finished on 20 under to win the season-ending event and claim his third DP World Tour Championship title.

However, McIlroy's success means he has become European No. 1, World No. 1 and FedEx Cup champion at the same point for the first time in his career.

Incremental improvements

Speaking after the event, the 33-year-old said he was happy with how his all-round game has improved.

"One of the things I'm really proud of over the last few years is I don't feel like I have to rely on one aspect of my game," he told organisers.

"I think if my driving isn't there then my putting bails me out; if my putter isn't there then my iron play bails me out

"When you get to this level it's like, 'OK, how can you make those incremental improvements to get better?'

"My goal has been to just become a more complete golfer and I feel like I'm on the journey to doing that.

"I'm as complete a golfer as I feel like I've ever been and hopefully I can continue on that path."

Consistency

Despite a consistent year that saw him top the world and European rankings, McIlroy is still chasing a first Major since winning the 2014 Open and PGA Championships.

The Holywood native is hoping to turn his consistency into Major silverware next year.

"I was a model of consistency the whole way through the year, a lot of top finishes," added McIlroy.

"I think my worst finish of the European Tour events I played this year was 12th at the start of the year in Abu Dhabi.

"So, it's just been a really consistent season, I kept putting in good performances.

"It would have been nice to get one win in there at the end of the year here, but Jon obviously played an incredible tournament and fully deserved it.

"But I'm really proud of my year and excited for 2023."