Rosie O'Donnell reveals she wrote Taoiseach a note of apology after his meeting with Donald Trump

ACTRESS Rosie O'Donnell has revealed she wrote a note of apology to Taoiseach Micheál Martin following his recent bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Sleepless in Seattle star was speaking to Patrick Kielty on Friday's Late Late Show about the meeting, which took place during the Taoiseach's St Patrick's visit to America.

O'Donnell, who has relocated to Ireland in the wake of Trump's presidential victory, said she was 'troubled' at the Taoiseach's treatment while Trump joked about the actress.

Meanwhile, she added that she was enjoying her time in Ireland and is hopeful of obtaining citizenship in the country her grandparents hailed from.

During his meeting with Trump at the White House on March 12, the Taoiseach was asked by a journalist why 'happy, fun-loving' Ireland would let O'Donnell in, adding that 'she's going to lower your happiness level'.

Mr Martin looked bemused, while Trump laughed and responded: "It's true, thank you, I like that question."

Addressing the Taoiseach, the president added: "Do you know who she us? You're better off not knowing."

Speaking on the Late Late Show, O'Donnell said Trump's 20-year-long animosity towards her stemmed from comments she made about him while hosting talk show The View.

"I felt very troubled that they put the Taoiseach in that position and didn't treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when they're visiting the White House," she said.

"I wrote the Taoiseach with a little note of apology to his email and got a note back that they had received it and thanked me.

"I just wanted him to know the history and what happened and why he [Trump] seems to be out to get me in ways that are startling to most."

'Terrifying prospect'

O'Donnell said that while she wasn't one of the high-profile figures who publicly vowed to leave the States if Trump won the election, she added that 'the plan was always and only Ireland' should he succeed.

She cited the Project 2025 Presidential Transition Project as one of the reasons for her departure, even though Trump has previously disavowed it.

The project was established in 2022 by think tank the Heritage Foundation to support a conservative administration following the 2025 presidential inauguration.

Her other reason for leaving was the support she believes Trump has from the Supreme Court, with six of the nine justices appointed by Republican presidents.

That, combined with Republican control of both chambers of Congress, puts the president in a powerful position to enact his policies.

"The biggest reason that it was different than the first time he was in office is because of the Supreme Court giving him ultimate power, the power of a king or a monarch," said O'Donnell.

"That's not what the United States is all about and it's a terrifying prospect.

"What has happened since he has taken office has been terrifying for the world and definitely for the United States of America."

She added: "I don't really understand how people could support a convicted felon and a man who has had so many charges against him and has the moral compass of a teenage boy.

"It's heart-breaking, I think, to most of the people in America and they're slowly waking to realise the cuts that he's making are not only going to affect the left-wing liberals that are woke that they are afraid of and despise."

O'Donnell though added that she was enjoying her time in Ireland and was confident of obtaining an Irish passport like her brother Daniel, a former member of the New York State Assembly.

"The people have been unbelievably kind and loving and supportive and so different than Americans when they recognise you," said O'Donnell.

She added: "I have to tell you that it's really felt like home since I've been here."