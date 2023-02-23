Ryanair announces increased flights between Ireland and Scotland
News

RYANAIR has announced its summer schedule for its Glasgow bases – with two new routes and increased flights on a popular service between Ireland and Scotland.

The Irish no-frills airline has confirmed its summer schedule for Glasgow and Prestwick airports will include new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa starting from April 2023 and increased frequencies on its ever-popular Glasgow to Dublin route.

The increase to services will also 200 new jobs for the Glasgow area, the arirline has confirmed.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our Summer 2023 schedule for our Glasgow customers, with over 150 weekly flights across 18 sunny hotspot destinations, including 2 new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa, offering our customers in Glasgow and its surrounds even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.”

She added: “To facilitate Ryanair’s growth in the region and across our wider network of more than 235 locations, we are hiring another 200 highly skilled professionals for our state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.”

