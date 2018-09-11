Ryanair bans journalists from annual shareholders meeting to stop discussions 'being distorted'
News

Ryanair bans journalists from annual shareholders meeting to stop discussions 'being distorted'

RYANAIR has banned all media from its annual general meeting (AGM) next week, to allow shareholders to raise issues freely without discussions being "distorted".

In a statement, the Irish low-cost carrier said it had advised all relevant publications that there will be "no press invited or admitted to the meeting and no press briefing afterwards".

It added: "We wish to allow shareholders to discuss all matters freely with the board without these discussions being distorted for PR purposes."

Journalists are rarely barred from annual meetings of publicly listed companies and Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary usually speaks to the media at press briefings for each AGM.

Last year, the airline’s AGM took place just days after it announced the cancellation of thousands of flights over the mismanagement of pilots’ annual leave.

The decision to ban media from this year's AGM comes after Ryanair suffered some of its worst ever strikes this summer, as both Irish pilots and European cabin crew protested issues with their contracts.

And last week, cabin crew in Belgium, Holland, Italy and Spain threatened further walkouts amounting to "the biggest strike action the company has ever seen".

However, an agreement was finally struck between Ryanair and its Irish pilots when they voted unanimously in favour of accepting an agreement last Wednesday.

The proposed agreement covers base transfers, command upgrades and related seniority principles.

See More: AGM, Dublin, Media, Michael O'Leary, Press Conference, Ryanair, Strikes

