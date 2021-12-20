Ryanair boss says unvaccinated shouldn't be allowed on flights

RYANAIR BOSS Michael O'Leary has said in a newspaper interview that people who are unvaccinated should not be allowed on flights.

Speaking in the Telegraph newspaper in the United Kingdom, Mr O'Leary said he believes governments should "make life difficult" for people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 without a good reason.

He also voiced his opposition to compulsory vaccines, which are being rolled out in Austria.

"If you’re not vaccinated, you shouldn’t be allowed in the hospital, you shouldn’t be allowed to fly, you shouldn’t be allowed on the London Underground, and you shouldn’t be allowed in the local supermarket or your pharmacy either," he said.

He said he also expects the first few months of 2022 to be weak for the airline and travel industries if there’s continued uncertainty over restrictions, or if new measures are imposed in different countries. Ryanair expects to fly 10 per cent fewer passengers in December as a result.

Last week, the official Ryanair Twitter account mocked Boris Johnson for rumours of a Christmas Party in Downing Street.

Follow-up tweets, below, have also criticised the lack of accountability taken for the party.

📂 dodge accountability ✖

└📁 control message ✖

└📁 deflect blame ✖

└📁 'golden rule' ✖

└⚠️ folder is empty https://t.co/EDNUzR0X0g — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 18, 2021

Mr O’Leary was unrepentant about the tweets according to the Telegraph, saying:

"You get promoted around here for upsetting Johnson and his half-witted idiots."

He criticised the UK government for panicking over the omicron variant when other European countries don’t seem to have similar concerns, and said this would likely prevent people from travelling over Christmas due to the uncertainty.

The outspoken CEO of Ryanair recently called Ireland's latest travel restrictions 'gobbeldygook'.