Ryanair launches new overnight bag drop for passengers with early flights
RYANAIR has announced a new twilight bag drop service for passengers with early morning flights from Manchester Airport.

The Irish no-frills airline revealed the new offering this week, which will allow those travelling on flights up to 8am to drop their checked bags at the airport the evening before their flight.

The bags can be checked in between 7pm and 10pm, with the move aimed at “further improving customers’ travel experience”.

Free of charge, the service is available now, Ryanair has confirmed.

Ryanair’s, Jade Kirwan explained: "We’re delighted to launch our new Twilight Bag Drop service for all our customers travelling from Manchester Airport this summer.

“This complimentary service will further improve our passengers’ overall travel experience and further reduce airport queuing times for those taking early morning flights.”

She added: “Ryanair passengers travelling from Manchester Airport before 8am can now go to the airport the evening before, between 7pm and 10pm, and drop their checked bags off hassle-free ahead of their flight the following morning.

“This exciting new initiative is a gamechanger for families or groups travelling on early morning flights and is available now at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 across Desks 36-37 – just follow the signs for Twilight Bag Drop.”

