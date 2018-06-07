Ryanair ranked sixth WORST airline on the planet
RYANAIR is the sixth worst airline on earth, according to a damning study of the world's best and worst aviation firms.

The new poll of 72 international carriers by flight compensation company AirHelp ranked the Irish low-cost airline in 67th place.

Researchers analysed a series of key performance indicators for air travel such as on-time performance and quality of service.

They also took how long it takes to process a complaint claim into account, along with the sentiment of passengers on social media.

Easyjet was found to be the worst British airline, coming in 69th place or fourth worst.

Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air was ranked as the world's worst airline, with Iberia, Korean Air and Jet Airways all making the bottom 10.

Ten Worst Airlines

63. Jet Airways

64. Aerolineas

65. Iberia

66. Korean Air

67. Ryanair

68. Air Mauritius

69. Easyjet

70. Pakistan International Airlines

71. Royal Jordanian Airlines

72. WOW Air

A Ryanair spokesman said: "The fact that almost 90% of our flights are on time and we receive the fewest complaints highlights how irrelevant these ‘statistics’ are.

"Thanks to our unbeatable low fares and 'Always Getting Better' customer service, some 138m customers will choose to fly Ryanair this year, making us Europe’s No.1 airline - the only ranking that matters."

Elsewhere, it was better news for Qatar Airways - who came out on top despite their CEO coming under fire this week for making 'sexist' remarks.

They were followed by Lufthansa and Etihad Airways in the top three.

Ten Best Airlines

1. Qatar Airways

2. Lufthansa

3. Etihad Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. South African Airways

6. Austrian Airlines

7. Aegean Airlines

8. Qantas

9. Air Malta

10. Virgin Atlantic

