Scoil Scairte providing a 9-week immersive journey into Irish culture, heritage and language

THE STORY between Ireland and her diaspora is built on the power of connection and weaves a wide web of relationships. These connections span shared historical, political, social and cultural influences that have impacted and continue to influence the lives of millions of people globally.

In 2020, our world stopped and our human story was radically disrupted. At The Trailblazery we saw this as a clarion call to take better care of ourselves, each other and this planet we call home. Borrowing from the hedge school tradition in Irish history, we created Scoil Scairte, a dynamic Irish cultural experience that weaves creativity, language, heritage, folklore and indigenous wisdom with individual, social and ecological wellbeing.

Created in collaboration with Manchán Magan and supported by Foras na Gaeilge, we are thrilled to announce the next edition of the Irish School we always dreamed of following the sell-out success of our first two immersions in Autumn 2021 and Spring 2022.

This 9-week voyage of discovery will run from 6 October - 1 December and will shine a spotlight on the Kingdom of Kerry on the west coast of Ireland. The programme is beginner and refresher-friendly so no prior experience of Irish is needed. All live sessions are recorded and shared with participants in a weekly care package of resources.

More than an Irish class, Scoil Scairte is an immersion in the psyche and soul of a powerful language, culture and place. It creates a supportive environment to inspire people to connect with themselves, each other and the living world through the potency of this ancient living language.

President Michael D. Higgins, in his recent letter of support, wrote:

“I am deeply grateful to The Trailblazery’s Hedge School for bringing together those who wish to question the kind of world we inhabit and the future we wish to create together. I thank you for all that you do to not only imagine but to realise a better world.”

The upcoming series is guided by a host of inspiring bilingual multidisciplinary artists, activists, creatives, educators, culture makers and indigenous language keepers including Kathy Scott (Host, Creative Director of The Trailblazery), Manchán Magan (Writer, Presenter, Bee Keeper, Documentary-Maker), Mairéad Ní Chonghaile (Presenter, Actor, Múinteoir), Billy Mag Fhloinn (Artist, Musician, Lecturer), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Fiddler Vocalist, Altan), Colm Ó Snodaigh (Musician, Writer, Kila), Emma Dabiri (Author, Broadcaster, Advisor), Seamus Barra Ó Súilleabháin (Rapper, Poet, Actor), Ríonach uí Ógáin (Professor, Ethnographer, Collector & Scholar of Irish Folklore), Sarah Babiker (Writer, Academic, Activist), Cian Ó Cíobháin (DJ, Presenter, Broadcaster), Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (Singer, Flutist, Artist), Rising Appalachia (Musicians, Songwriters), Áine Uí Laoithe (Singer, Musician), Eilín Ní Chearna (Singer, Musician), Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich (Accordionist, Singer, Composer), Lara Campbell (Director, Costume Designer, Actor), Brian Crosby (Composer, Producer), Siobhán O’Kelly (Actor, Gaeilgeoir, Mama) and Aoife Granville (Musician, Lecturer, Knitter).

The island of Ireland holds a population of just over 7 million people across the Republic and Northern Ireland. Internationally an estimated 70 million identify as the Irish diaspora, as immigrants or descendants of immigrants of this island. Our land is rich in resources, especially those of a cultural nature. We are the carriers of an ancient wisdom legacy and native language rooted in indigenous ways of knowing.

We are delighted to have been nominated this year for the European Language Label in recognition of our methodology that provides a range of root pathways into the language (featuring visual, auditory and experiential practices) that includes all kinds of learners.

Offerings feature Manchán’s exclusive Focail agus Fís film teaching series shot in stunning locations around Ireland as well as our resident múinteoir’s Language Lab playlists to support pronunciation and blas and the new Immrama Immersions bilingual guided meditation series.

How To Join:

If you are curious about connecting to this rich culture in a participative way - this is for you. Places are limited and the 9-week programme is priced at €225. You do not need to know any Irish to join - Scoil Scairte is open to everyone, regardless of your level of Irish.

To find out more or secure your place see thetrailblazery.com/scoil-scairte-spiral-3

What People Are Saying About Scoil Scairte:

“As a member of the Irish diaspora, Scoil Scairte feels like a homecoming to your true identity. I feel sheltered in the embrace of my ancestral heritage and language. Knowing that my grandparents spoke these words that are like golden threads passing back through generations inspires me. Now when I say these same words my heart fills with grá and solas.” - Participant (Scoil Scairte)

“Scoil Scairte is so much more than a simple language or culture class (says the language teacher). It pushes me further to learn an Ghaeilge after coming home to Ireland from 10 years working abroad. It has lit a fire in me that I never found learning other languages, it inspires energy and emotion in the language, and has got me singing Iontach Bheith Beo on a daily basis!” - Participant (Scoil Scairte)

“Scoil Scairte was life changing for me. It felt almost spiritual at times. It’s one thing to learn a greeting but to weave the meanings, history, relationships with nature, interconnectedness with our ancestors, the diaspora and other indigenous peoples on top of all of that was nothing short of magical. I’m left wanting more for sure” - Participant (Scoil Scairte)