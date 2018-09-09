Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night

A SEARCH for a jet skier who went missing during an incident on Lough Erne has been stood down until morning.

Emergency services were called to Lower Lough Erne at around 5.30pm.

One man had already made it back to shore but a search got under way for a second man.

Helicopter

A PSNI boat was joined in the search by two RNLI lifeboats and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter from Sligo.

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and a mountain rescue team assisted the operation from the shore.

In a statement, the RNLI said: “Enniskillen and Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboats and Rescue Water Craft were requested to launch following reports of a person in the water, off a jet ski in the Muckross area.

“Enniskillen RNLI was already on Lower Lough Erne having responded to a separate call out.

"Once on scene, the RNLI observed that one person who had swam towards the shore had been rescued by a boat that was in the area.”

Caution

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew urged those using jet skis to exercise caution.

“There are reports tonight that following a jet ski incident one person has been taken to hospital whilst one remains missing,” said the Fermanagh South Tyrone MP.

“I welcome the presence of the Irish Coast Guard in searching for this man and sincerely hope he is found safe and well and as soon as possible.

“I also hope the man who has been taken to the hospital makes a full and speedy recovery.

“People should exercise caution when using jet skis in our waters.”

The search is due to continue in the morning.