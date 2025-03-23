Search underway for man missing in Co. Kerry
News

Search underway for man missing in Co. Kerry

Michael Gaine was last seen in Kennare on Thursday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

A MULTI-AGENCY search is underway for a man missing from Co. Kerry.

Michael Gaine, 56, who also goes by Mike, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday.

He was last seen in Kenmare town at approximately 11am on Thursday.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team revealed it is assisting gardaí in a search for Mr Gaine in an area near Kenmare.

Iveragh Coast Guard, Kerry Civil Defence and Kenmare Fire Service have also aided the search operation alongside local volunteers.

Mr Gaine is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Gardaí and Mr Gaine's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Kerry

Related

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV
News 2 weeks ago

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV

By: Fiona Audley

Woman dies after SUV collides with pedestrians in Co. Kerry
News 2 weeks ago

Woman dies after SUV collides with pedestrians in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Kerry man jailed over links with Mexican Sinaloa Cartel
News 3 weeks ago

Kerry man jailed over links with Mexican Sinaloa Cartel

By: Irish Post

Latest

Malta’s history echoes beneath its sun-soaked streets
Travel 1 day ago

Malta’s history echoes beneath its sun-soaked streets

By: James Ruddy

US trade tariffs could seriously damage Irish economy, according to research
Business 1 day ago

US trade tariffs could seriously damage Irish economy, according to research

By: James Conor Patterson

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day
Community 1 day ago

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day

By: Fiona Audley

Some Irish flights to Heathrow re-routed amidst travel chaos
News 1 day ago

Some Irish flights to Heathrow re-routed amidst travel chaos

By: James Conor Patterson

Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection
News 2 days ago

Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish EuroMillions prize winner reveals he hid winning ticket in Bible as punters prepare for Friday's largest jackpot ever
News 2 days ago

Irish EuroMillions prize winner reveals he hid winning ticket in Bible as punters prepare for Friday's largest jackpot ever

By: Gerard Donaghy