Search underway for man missing in Co. Kerry

A MULTI-AGENCY search is underway for a man missing from Co. Kerry.

Michael Gaine, 56, who also goes by Mike, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare on Friday.

He was last seen in Kenmare town at approximately 11am on Thursday.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team revealed it is assisting gardaí in a search for Mr Gaine in an area near Kenmare.

Iveragh Coast Guard, Kerry Civil Defence and Kenmare Fire Service have also aided the search operation alongside local volunteers.

Mr Gaine is described as being approximately 5' 10" in height with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Gardaí and Mr Gaine's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.