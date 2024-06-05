Searches carried out by police investigating New IRA

SEARCHES are being carried out in Co. Antrim by police investigating the activities of the New IRA.

The searches, which are being carried out by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, are taking place in the Slievenaghy Road area of Rasharkin.

According to the BBC, around 20 army personnel are assisting the investigation and are utilising metal detectors and search dogs.

The operation follows a search earlier this morning in the Garvagh Road area of the village.

A statement from the PSNI said that no further updates are available at this time.