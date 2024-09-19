Second security alert at GAA grounds in Belfast declared a ‘hoax’

PSNI officers have confirmed a security alert at a GAA ground in Belfast yesterday afternoon was a ‘hoax’.

The incident saw a suspicious object found at the Henry Jones Playing Fields on Church Road in Castlereagh, which are used by East Belfast GAA.

In a statement this morning the PSNI confirmed the object had been “examined” and the threat declared a “hoax”.

“The alert began after a report was made to police shortly after 1.15pm yesterday afternoon (September 18) of a suspicious object in the Church Road area,” the PSNI confirmed.

“A public safety operation was implemented, which involved closing Church Road between Manse Road and the Ballygowan Road.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax and taken away for further forensic examination.”

The incident was the second security alert at the site in just two days, with a suspicious object found in the playing field son Tuesday, September 16 also casing a public alert being issued.

The grounds and a number of surrounding roads were closed as police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

That alert ended yesterday morning when police declared the object as 'nothing untoward'

Speaking today, after the second security alert was confirmed to be a hoax, Inspector David McKinley said: “We understand the disruption this incident caused and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 764 18/09/24."