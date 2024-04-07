Semi-automatic machine gun among ten ‘lethal' firearms seized in Dublin
A SEMI-AUTOMATIC machine gun is among ten firearms seized in Dublin over the past fortnight.

The guns were found during more than 20 operations undertaken by Gardaí targeting serious crime and drug supply in the city.

On March 29 a semi-automatic machine gun and bullets were found during the search of a house in Clondalkin.

The following day (March 30), two guns were found in a park in Ballyfermot, while on April 3 Gardaí seized seven guns, along with cannabis and cocaine with a combined estimated value of €200k, as well as €100k in cash, after searching four homes in the Clondalkin area.

In total, illegal drugs worth €5m have been seized over the recent operations in the capital.

Cannabis worth more than €1m was found concealed in a van at Dublin Port

Most recently, on April 3, Revenue officers discovered 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis, valued at €1.1m, concealed in a van arriving into Dublin Port on a ferry from the UK.

More than 20 operations have taken place in recent weeks

A man aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene.

“Removing ten (10) lethal firearms from circulation will no doubt save many lives and contribute to our efforts to keep communities safe,” Gardai Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Region, Angela Willis said.

“The impact of the seizure of significant quantities of illicit drugs and cash, believed to represent the proceeds of criminality, will also ensure that we continue to affect the ability of criminal networks to operate in our communities".

 

