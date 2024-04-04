Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin

AN arrest has been made after more than €1.1m worth of cannabis was found in a van which arrived in Dublin on a ferry from the UK.

Revenue officers discovered the drugs at Dublin Port yesterday as a result of ‘risk profiling’ they confirmed, and with the assistance of detector dog James.

Having stopped the van as it arrived at the port, officers found 55.3kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €1,106,000, concealed in vacuum-packed packages in a consignment of bottled water and garden furniture.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested and is being held at a garda station in Dublin.

"The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region. He can be held for up to seven days," the police force stated today.

Investigations are ongoing.