Services from Birth and Information Act 2022 begin today

TODAY MARKS the launch of services established under the Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 which provides full and clear right of access to birth certificate, birth and early life information for all persons who were adopted, boarded out and the subjects of illegal birth registrations.

The Act, which was signed into law earlier this year, additionally allows for access to information by a child of a relevant person where their parent has died, and for access by the next of kin of a child who died in an institution.

From today the new law establishes a tracing service which will enable affected persons and those connected to them to actively seek contact or share information. The Act also introduced a wide range of new bespoke measures to address issues arising for people affected by illegal birth registration. A broad spectrum of counselling and support is available, on request, to persons affected. All of these services will be free of charge for applicants.

Applications can now be made for access to birth, early life, care and medical information and for tracing services. Information requests can be made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla through the bespoke website. All information falling within the categories of information defined in the Act must be released, without exception, where it exists.

The Contact Preference Register, also established through this legislation and managed by the Adoption Authority of Ireland, remains open to applications and will continue to do so.

Speaking about the opening of the new services, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman said:

"I welcome the opening of applications for birth information and tracing services through the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla.

"I am acutely aware of the long and difficult road so many had to travel to get to this point. I am pleased and thankful though, that the day has carries where people ca with certainty and confidence access what is rightfully theirs. I wish to thank all those who campaigned for this change, and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Adoption Authority and Tusla in bringing this into operation."

Speaking about the opening of the new services, Adoption Authority of Ireland CEO Patricia Carey said: “This is a historic moment. The new birth information and tracing services are about bringing comfort and understanding to the many families in Ireland who have been touched by adoption. They are about providing thousands of adopted people with information that they’ve wanted for a very long time – information that was always their own but which only now they are legally entitled to receive. They are also about helping individuals and families to connect, to share information and make contact with birth relatives who wish to do the same.

National Manager of the services at Tusla Siobhan Megan said the organisation looks forward to implementing the new services.

"We have recruited additional staff for our contact and support centre, who will help people with their information and tracing requests. We have also put in place small, dedicated locally based teams across the country to provide information to people, and we have enhanced our tracing services which will support people in getting timely and efficient access to tracing a relative, including genealogical support when that service is needed."