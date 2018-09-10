Seven injured in Paris knife attack
Seven injured in Paris knife attack

SEVEN people have been injured in central Paris after a knife attack late last night.

The attack took place just before 11pm on the banks of a canal in Paris's 19th district when a man armed with a knife and a metal bar attacked three people outside a cinema.

The man then reportedly attacked two British tourists in a nearby street.

People playing a game of pétanque nearby threw balls at the attacker to try to stop his rampage.

Both British tourists are being treated in hospital, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

One has a chest injury while another was stabbed in the head.

Of the seven wounded, four are in a critical condition, police said.

Authorities were trying to determine if the attacker, who was arrested, is among the seven injured.

Police said that the attack was not being treated as an act of terrorism.

Le Parisien said the attacker is an Afghan national.

