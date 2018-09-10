Seven injured in Paris knife attack

SEVEN people have been injured in central Paris after a knife attack late last night.

The attack took place just before 11pm on the banks of a canal in Paris's 19th district when a man armed with a knife and a metal bar attacked three people outside a cinema.

The man then reportedly attacked two British tourists in a nearby street.

People playing a game of pétanque nearby threw balls at the attacker to try to stop his rampage.

Both British tourists are being treated in hospital, according to Le Parisien newspaper. One has a chest injury while another was stabbed in the head. Of the seven wounded, four are in a critical condition, police said.