Seven people injured after interrupting Dublin burglary
SEVEN PEOPLE have been injured after interrupting a burglary at a Dublin apartment. 

Gardaí were called to the scene in Leopardstown at around 3pm this past Saturday. 

Two men, aged in their 40s, were arrested attempting to flee the scene. 

It followed an attempted robbery at the property, which was interrupted by seven people who were in the next room at the time of the break-in. 

In the ensuing melee, several residents were assaulted. 

The majority of the assaults occurred as they attempted to prevent the two men from fleeing the scene before Irish police arrived. 

Gardaí have confirmed that all seven people who were in the apartment at the time of the incident were injured in the fracas. 

The injuries were so bad that in a few instances some of the group ended up requiring medical attention. 

While the extent and seriousness of the attack is unknown, the authorities have confirmed that a hammer was taken from one of the two men, along with several items of stolen property. 

Following their arrest at the scene, the two men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station for further questioning. 

