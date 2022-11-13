Seven years for man who killed elderly Catholic priest in hospital attack
News

Seven years for man who killed elderly Catholic priest in hospital attack

Fr Kemp was attacked at County Hospital in Stafford in England’s West Midlands (Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A MAN who killed a retired Catholic priest in an attack at a Staffordshire hospital has been jailed for seven years and one month.

Joseph David Phillips, 33, of Stafford, was a patient at County Hospital when he attacked fellow patient Fr Oliver Kemp on February 17, 2021.

The 82-year-old priest, who had spent part of his retirement in Ireland, was transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he died from his injuries six days later.

Phillips was sentenced on Thursday at Stafford Crown Court having earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

"This was a tragic incident for all involved," said Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan of Staffordshire Police.

"Our thoughts remain with those that knew and loved Father Kemp."

Known affectionately as Fr Ollie, the priest was ordained on March 19, 1966 and served at numerous parishes in the Archdiocese of Birmingham until his retirement in 2004.

He retired to the parish of Castlegregory in Tralee, Co. Kerry, where he was a popular figure in the local community, before returning to Birmingham in 2013.

He had been living at Aston Hall in Stafford at the time of his death.

In a statement following his passing last year, a spokesperson for Castlegregory Parish described Fr Kemp as 'kind, gentle and caring'.

"Fr Oliver retired to Castlegregory from the Birmingham Diocese some years ago and helped out regularly in the parish before returning to England in 2013," read the statement.

"He was a gentle, kind and caring man who had a wonderful affinity with the sick and the elderly and often mentioned how privileged he was to be able to minister to the residents of Ocean View Nursing home."

Fr Kemp was laid to rest at Holy Trinity Church, Newcastle-under-Lyme, on March 24, 2021.

See More: Archdiocese Of Birmingham, Castlegregory Parish, Staffordshire, Staffordshire Police

Related

Body found following two-week search for man missing on Lough Erne
News 1 hour ago

Body found following two-week search for man missing on Lough Erne

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celtic handed €17,500 fine over banner opposing British monarchy
News 2 hours ago

Celtic handed €17,500 fine over banner opposing British monarchy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach 'honoured' to attend Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen
News 3 hours ago

Taoiseach 'honoured' to attend Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Postecoglou praises players' character as Celtic go nine points clear after win over Ross County
Sport 5 hours ago

Postecoglou praises players' character as Celtic go nine points clear after win over Ross County

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three pieces by esteemed Irish artists expected to fetch high sums at auction
Culture 19 hours ago

Three pieces by esteemed Irish artists expected to fetch high sums at auction

By: Fiona Audley

Shout London festival set for national tour following successful debut
News 20 hours ago

Shout London festival set for national tour following successful debut

By: Fiona Audley

Dedicated volunteer Luke Kitching named Luton Irish Person of the year
Community 20 hours ago

Dedicated volunteer Luke Kitching named Luton Irish Person of the year

By: Irish Post

Culture Minister presents Ireland’s new performers' support scheme to MPs at Westminster
News 20 hours ago

Culture Minister presents Ireland’s new performers' support scheme to MPs at Westminster

By: Irish Post