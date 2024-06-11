‘Significant moment’ as Aer Lingus launches direct flight from Ireland to Las Vegas
News

‘Significant moment’ as Aer Lingus launches direct flight from Ireland to Las Vegas

A NEW route being launched by Aer Lingus this year will bring Irish people to the party capital of the world.

The airline has announced its first direct flight from Dublin to Nevada, which will operate three times a week from October 25.

"Aer Lingus is bringing this iconic destination to Irish customers seeking an escape to the winter sun." said Aer Lingus' Chief Executive Officer, Lynne Embleton.

"In addition to the warm climate, Las Vegas is renowned for being one of the greatest entertainment capitals in the world, famous for its shows, concerts, sports events and natural wonders,” she added.

“It is a long-held ambition of ours to fly to Las Vegas. The launch of this new Aer Lingus route is a significant moment for us and our customers. ''

The people of Las Vegas are eagerly anticipating the arrival of even more Irish visitors this year, according to Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“On behalf of all of Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus to Las Vegas for the very first time,” he said.

“In 2023, our city welcomed more than 52,000 visitors from Ireland, and this direct, nonstop service from Dublin will undoubtedly be motivation for Irish travellers and visitors throughout Europe to discover everything Las Vegas has to offer.”

He added: “We congratulate Aer Lingus on this expansion and look forward to a very successful partnership.”

Elsewhere this year two further new routes will bring people from Manchester and London to Las Vegas.

Since June 2, Virgin Atlantic has re-introduced its direct seasonal route to Nevada, which will offer three flights a week from Manchester Airport until October 25, 2024.

In September Norse Atlantic Airways will launch a new three-times-weekly route to Nevada from London Gatwick.

