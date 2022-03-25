Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event after bomb scare
News

Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event after bomb scare

Simon Coveney at a John and Pat Hume event, during which he was evacuated due to a bomb scare.

MINISTER FOR Foreign Affair Simon Coveney was today evacuated from a peace-building event in Northern Ireland as a result of a bomb scare.

He was giving a peace-building talk at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road when a van was reportedly hijacked and driven to the venue.

UTV reports that a canister was placed in the back and the driver was told to go to the centre where the van was left abandoned in the grounds of the Holy Cross Church where the centre is also located.

Tweeting after the incident, Coveney said he was "saddened and frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him and his family."

Mid-speech the minister was pulled out of by security. He told those in attendance he had to leave and hoped to return in a few minutes.

The event was organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, and was part of a series of conversations to discuss how to enhance relationships in Northern Ireland, across the island and with the rest of the UK.

The PSNI have confirmed the incident and have advised motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane called the attack on the event "disgraceful".

"Those behind the van hijacking which was left on church grounds have no place in society. While they try to bring back the past, we will keep working for the future," he tweeted.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna also told CoolFM that it was "an attack on exactly the people who are trying to drive forward a different approach and a consensus-based approach."

"This approach to politics isn’t wanted and never was wanted and it’s time to get off people’s back," she said.

Colum Eastwood also tweeted his condemnation of the attack, saying these "mindless thugs won't deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace."

The PSNI have confirmed the incident and have advised motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

It comes just days after the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland was reduced for the first time in twelve years.

See More: Belfast, John And Pat Hume Foundation, PSNI, Simon Coveney

Related

Arrest made after woman in her 90s subjected to 'callous robbery' in Belfast in broad daylight
News 1 week ago

Arrest made after woman in her 90s subjected to 'callous robbery' in Belfast in broad daylight

By: Gerard Donaghy

St Patrick's Day in Belfast to be celebrated with 11-day citywide celebration
News 3 weeks ago

St Patrick's Day in Belfast to be celebrated with 11-day citywide celebration

By: Connell McHugh

PSNI accepts petition from Fiona Donohoe seeking justice for her son Noah
News 3 weeks ago

PSNI accepts petition from Fiona Donohoe seeking justice for her son Noah

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher 'will start both Ireland games' says Stephen Kenny
Sport 3 hours ago

Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher 'will start both Ireland games' says Stephen Kenny

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shane Duffy want's to play a European Championship in Ireland
Sport 5 hours ago

Shane Duffy want's to play a European Championship in Ireland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Northern Ireland Assembly passes period poverty Bill, making product free in schools, colleges and public buildings
News 23 hours ago

Northern Ireland Assembly passes period poverty Bill, making product free in schools, colleges and public buildings

By: Connell McHugh

Fine Gael Senator tell's Robbie Keane to refund 250k FAI salary to Irish grassroots football
Sport 23 hours ago

Fine Gael Senator tell's Robbie Keane to refund 250k FAI salary to Irish grassroots football

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor
Sport 1 day ago

Martin O'Neill was to blame for AWOL U21 incident says former Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor

By: Conor O'Donoghue