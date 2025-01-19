Sinn Féin MLA calls for Irish Diaspora to be granted voting rights

SINN FÉIN MLA Conor Murphy has called for the Irish Diaspora to be given the right to vote in presidential elections.

Murphy, who is contesting the upcoming elections to Seanad Éireann, said the incoming Irish Government must end the denial of voting rights for Irish citizens outside the state, including those in the North of Ireland and the Diaspora overseas.

A referendum proposed in 2017 has never materialised, while a draft Programme of Government presented by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil this week made no mention of the issue.

'Unacceptable'

Mr Murphy, MLA for Newry and Armagh and the North’'s Minister for the Economy, said on Friday that 'the time for excuses is over'.

"In 2013, the Constitutional Convention recommended extending voting rights to Irish citizens outside the state," he said.

"Despite commitments made by successive governments and widespread political support, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have repeatedly delayed action, driven by political self-interest.

"The draft Programme for Government, which will form the basis of the incoming administration, makes no mention of the issue.

"This denial of democratic rights is unacceptable and must end.

"A referendum to amend Article 12 of the Constitution was agreed upon by the government in 2017, yet no progress has been made.

"The time for excuses is over. It’s long past time to deliver on this important democratic right for all Irish citizens at home and abroad."

Proposed referendum

An Options Paper on extending voting rights to the Diaspora was published in 2017 ahead of a proposed 2019 referendum.

However, the vote was postponed by the government in February 2919 as it prioritised dealing with Brexit-related issues.

A bill was introduced in September 2019 to amend the constitution to extend voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens living abroad.

However, the bill lapsed in January 2020 when the Dáil was dissolved ahead of the following month's General Election.

It was restored to the Order Paper in July 2020 but lapsed again in November 2024 with the dissolution of the Dáil prior to the most recent General Election.

Ireland's ninth president, Michael D. Higgins, has been in post since 2011, having served a maximum two terms of office.

His presidency ends this year, with elections due to take place before October 27.