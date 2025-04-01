Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement

LIVERPOOL and Dublin have begun the process of reinvigorating their twinning agreement. A sister city arrangement was signed back in 1997 as a mark of the long and shared history between the two.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain has visited Liverpool to meet with her counterpart Cllr Richard Kemp, Council Leader, Cllr Liam Robinson, and Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram.

Discussing mutually beneficial ways in which the two cities can work together, they touched on areas such as culture, tourism and the wider economy.

Councillor Robinson paid tribute to the fact that Liverpool is one of the most Irish cities outside Ireland: “Here in Liverpool, 75% of us have some Irish heritage," he said, "so it was brilliant to welcome the Lord Mayor of Dublin, so we could talk about how we reinvigorate our partnership.

“We have a great opportunity to work together post-Brexit, and focus on some of the economic links that we share as two cities and how we can strengthen that over the years ahead.”

Lord Mayor Blain emphasised the strong links between the two cities: “It is my immense pride and pleasure to visit the city of Liverpool to reactivate the twinning agreement between Dublin and Liverpool. Our two cities have long shared a much cherished connection and I hope that this visit will help strengthen those bonds," she said. “Dublin and Liverpool have strong historic cultural, social and economic connections which extend across all aspects of Liverpool’s renowned reputation for music and arts, commerce and industry, sport and education.

“Like many Dubliners, I have a family connection to the city of Liverpool, it is a place I have visited many times and am always struck by the warmth and welcoming of the people. I hope that my visit will be seen as a reciprocation of this warmth and welcoming from the people of Dublin.”