Sinn Féin MLA calls for PSNI transparency over Noah Donohoe case

SINN FÉIN MLA Gerry Kelly has called for transparency from the PSNI in relation to the death of Noah Donohoe.

Following a meeting with the Policing Bard on Thursday, Mr Kelly claimed that he has waited four months to get an answer from the force over whether or not they will withdraw a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate.

Mr Kelly compared the situation to that of Stephen Lawrence, with a 2014 independent review claiming the investigation into the black teenager's 1993 murder was 'seriously flawed'.

"On November 2, 2021 at a Policing Board meeting, I asked the PSNI Chief Constable to withdraw any application to redact or withhold information from Fiona Donohoe, Noah Donohoe’s mother," said Mr Kelly.

"I was told there would be a decision within weeks.

"Today [Thursday], four months later, I had to repeat that ask at another public session of the Policing Board.

"There is still no decision.

Today we met with @FIONADONOHOE2 and @NiamhDonohoe78. Fiona must have access to the full truth and justice must be done. @sinnfeinireland will continue to offer our support to Fiona and Niamh in their campaign for truth and justice. pic.twitter.com/YwNHzHzN80 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) March 4, 2022

"Public Interest Immunity certificates (PII) are used to hold back information.

"They were and are extensively used to hold back information in conflict legacy cases.

"This inquest is about the death of a 14-year-old child. It is not conflict related.

"There is an unprecedented petition of 300,000 signatures supporting Fiona Donohoe's plea to see all the evidence at the Coroner's inquest into her son's death.

"Fiona Donohoe deserves and is entitled to transparency and answers as opposed to secrecy and cover-up.

'Stephen Lawrence moment'

"This is a Stephen Lawrence moment for the PSNI.

"They need to act with urgency to show they are more interested in victims than in holding back information.

"If 'public interest' is the reason given then they must understand that Noah's mother getting the whole truth is, surely, in the public interest."

PIIs are often used for matters of national security but are also common in inquests to protect police methodology.

This week, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill met with Noah's mother Fiona and his aunt Niamh, with the party's vice president saying they will support the family 'in their campaign for truth and justice'.

The naked body of Noah, 14, was found in a storm drain six days after he had been reported missing in June 2020.

An inquest into his death was due to get under way in January but was delayed after Noah's family wanted more time to consider expert reports.

A pre-inquest review hearing is set for next Thursday, March 10.