Sinn Féin MLA expresses concern over policing at Hillary Clinton protest in Belfast

SINN FÉIN MLA Deirdre Hargey has expressed her concern over the policing of a protest in Belfast this week against former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

She was speaking after four people were arrested at the protest close to Queen's University on Thursday, where Mrs Clinton was attending a Global Innovation Summit.

The PSNI said the arrests were made for a variety of offences and that despite injuries to officers, 'every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest'.

Tactical support officers

Protestors were seen waving Palestinian flags and effigies of Mrs Clinton, who is chancellor of Queen's University.

The PSNI said it responded to a number of public order offences in the area, arresting four men.

Three of the men, aged 18, 20 and 21, have since been charged with resisting police, while the 18-year-old was also charged with obstructing police and the 21-year-old with obstructing police and assault on police.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

A fourth man, aged 57, was later released.

"The right to protest, freedom of speech and assembly are fundamental human rights," said South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan.

"They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others.

"What was experienced [on Thursday] cannot be described as peaceful in nature.

"In order to manage risks to the public and to our officers, additional resources, including tactical support officers were required, significantly over and above the initial local police deployment.

"A number of our officers were injured and this is unacceptable and without justification.

"In spite of these challenges, every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest to continue to express their views."

Concerns

On Friday, Ms Hargey said she had spoken to police about 'disturbing footage' from the protest but did not elaborate on the details.

She added that she would raise the issue at the next meeting of the Policing Board.

"Today [Friday] in a meeting with the PSNI, I raised my party's concerns around extremely disturbing footage which emerged online after a protest at Queen's University Belfast on Thursday," she said.

"Those protesting were there to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people and the ongoing genocide, apartheid and illegal occupation in Gaza.

"Everyone in our society has the right to protest peacefully, and police must ensure this right is respected and also that any response is measured and professional.

"My party will also be raising this issue at the next Policing Board meeting to ensure lessons are learned from this incident."

In a statement, Queen's University said it is 'committed to freedom of expression, the right to hold a range of views and the right to a peaceful protest'.

It added: "Whilst we recognise and support any individual or group's right to protest, this must be conducted in a peaceful and respectful manner, and we are disappointed at the action of this small number of protestors and condemn their behaviour."

The statement added that the university has 'led the way in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East' by calling for a ceasefire, providing scholarships for Palestinian students and divestment policies.

The PSNI has said 'a full investigation into the disorder' has been launched and it will be reviewing footage to identify any other offences that have been committed.