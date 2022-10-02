Sinn Féin MP condemns 'brutal killing' after man shot dead in West Belfast social club

A SINN FÉIN MP has condemned a fatal shooting that took place in a West Belfast social club on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Maskey said there was no place for guns on the city's streets after a man was shot dead by two masked men at the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road.

At the time, the bar area was busy with customers preparing to watch the Manchester derby on television.

West Belfast MP Maskey described the killing as 'brutal'.

"The local community is shocked after a man was gunned down and killed in front of customers in a West Belfast club today," he said.

"This is a brutal killing and a family have now been left grieving as a result.

"I unreservedly condemn it. There is no place for guns on our streets.

"Police have now opened a murder investigation and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."

Murder investigation

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"At approximately 2.45pm, police received a report that two masked men had entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm and shot the man a number of times," said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at the time the shooting took place and seen two men running from the club or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.