Sinn Féin MP condemns 'disgraceful' security alert in Belfast
A number of viable pipe bomb-type devices were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition near Belfast Castle (Image: jose1983 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SINN FÉIN MP John Finucane has described a security alert in Belfast as 'dangerous and disgraceful'.

The MP for North Belfast was speaking after a number of viable pipe bomb-type devices were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition near Belfast Castle on Tuesday evening.

Police have since made the devices safe and removed them from the scene for further forensic examination.

"This incident has caused significant disruption for the local community, as well as for tourists attempting to visit Belfast Castle, and I want to unequivocally condemn those behind this reckless act," Mr Finucane said today.

"To leave weapons of this nature in an area frequently visited by families is both dangerous and disgraceful.

"There is no place for this kind of behaviour in today's society.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Police have also confirmed the security alert has ended.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI immediately."

Anyone with any information that could assist police is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1200 of April 22.

