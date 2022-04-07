Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald reiterates call for expulsion of Russian Ambassador

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has reiterated her call for Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov to be expelled from Ireland, calling him an "unwavering and unapologetic" propagandist.

In her remarks responding to the address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Oireachtas, Ms McDonald also expressed her support for Ukraine's stated desire to join the European Union and for Ireland to use its seat on the UN Security Council to bring about a Russian withdrawal and an end to the war.

"Russia has closed the door on dialogue and through its criminal actions it has thus far rejected avenues for diplomacy," she said.

"Far from demonstrating a willingness to engage in peace negotiations, Russia has escalated its ferocious violence through the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

"All the while, however, the Russian Embassy in Ireland and Ambassador Yury Filatov have acted as unwavering and unapologetic propagandists for his country's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

She commended Lithuania for being the first country in the EU to expel its Russian ambassador, which it did on Tuesday.

"It did so as an action to uphold human rights and justice. That would be a most powerful action for us to take as a militarily neutral, non-aligned State as we too stand for human rights and justice. I call on the Taoiseach and the Government to act now."

McDonald had previously made the call in the early days and weeks of the war, but Minister for Foreign Affair Simon Coveney has consistently said he believes lines of communication should remain open with Russia.

However, four diplomats were last week expelled from the embassy at the end of March.

Continuing, McDonald said Ireland "must use every available avenue to press for the de-escalation of conflict, for a ceasefire, for dialogue and for a Russian withdrawal and an end to this terrible war.

"Ireland supports economic sanctions against Russia. We must intensify those sanctions. We should not have to convince anybody of the need to hit the Russian elites and oligarchs in every possible way."

Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy had made similar calls when he addressed both houses of the Oireachtas yesterday morning.

"In that spirit of hope and standing on the foundation stones of our shared humanity, Ukraine will emerge once more into a new dawn of peace and freedom.

"Ireland stands with you now in your dark days and we will stand with you yet in the light of a victory of humanity over injustice, of light over dark, of life over death. Slava Ukraini," McDonald finished.