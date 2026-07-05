Sister of Lyra McKee says criticises 'culture of silence' as three men acquitted of journalist's murder

THE SISTER of journalist Lyra McKee has criticised the 'culture of silence' in Northern Ireland after three men were acquitted of the journalist's murder.

Despite Friday's verdicts, Nichola Corner said outside of court that her family's fight for justice was not over.

"Lyra said, 'If you're going to go down, go down fighting' and I can tell you right now that every one of my family will because we do this for Lyra," said Ms Corner.

"She deserves justice."

Ms McKee, 29, died after being shot while observing rioting in Derry on April 18, 2019.

The disorder broke out following police raids on the homes of suspected dissident republicans, with the New IRA later claiming responsibility for the killing,

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, a judge found Paul McIntyre (58), Peter Cavanagh (38) and Jordan Devine (25) not guilty of Ms McKee's murder.

None of the three were accused of firing the fatal shot but faced a joint enterprise murder charge after being accused of encouraging and assisting the gunman.

The trio denied the charges, while none of the men gave evidence during the non-jury trial.

'People are afraid to speak out'

Ms Corner said the verdict was 'a complete and utter shock', adding that the judge had previously indicated that the defendants had a case to answer.

"However, as you have seen and heard, the evidence did not stand up to the level of scrutiny that she expected to take the case over the line, which means that that system has completely failed Lyra, has failed our family and has failed Northern Ireland," she added.

Ms Corner then criticised the culture of silence in the North, saying many people were wary about coming forward.

"There is also a situation, which is ongoing in our country and has been for many years, that people are afraid to speak out," she said.

"They are afraid to tell the truth. They are afraid to share information that they have that could convict guilty people.

"Over 150 people witnessed this event on April 18, 2019. Not one of those 150 people came forward with evidence, which could have supported the police case and the prosecution's case.

"That culture of silence needs to stop in Northern Ireland."

'Deeply disappointing'

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said its thoughts were with Ms McKee's family and defended the decision to prosecute the three men.

"Lyra McKee's life was taken in a reckless act of violence, leaving her family and friends with enduring grief and pain and causing shock in the wider community," said Michael Agnew, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

"This was a very complex and challenging case which drew from multiple strands of evidence, including detailed analysis of video footage, mobile phone material and forensic evidence.

"The PPS worked closely with PSNI to build the case, which was prosecuted properly and at its height.

"The decision to prosecute is based on a legal test that is different from the test a court applies when deciding guilt.

"We are satisfied that our legal test for prosecution was met and that it was in the public interest to bring the case.

"The case successfully overcame a number of robust legal challenges during the proceedings.

"We recognise that today's acquittals will be deeply disappointing to Lyra's family and loved ones.

"Our thoughts are foremost with them as they continue to endure the profound loss caused by her murder."

'Someone has got away with murder'

Speaking after the verdict, Séamus Dooley, Assistant General Secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), compared the case to that of Martin O'Hagan.

The 51-year-old was shot dead by loyalists in September 2001 and was the last journalist killed in Great Britain or Northern Ireland until Ms McKee's murder.

"It remains a matter of grave concern that no one was charged with the shooting of Lyra McKee; the person who pulled the trigger got off scot-free," he said.

"In this case, someone has got away with the murder of a journalist — just as happened in the case of Martin O'Hagan.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Lyra's family, partner, and friends at this incredibly difficult and distressing time."

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