Man in critical condition following Co. Dublin assault

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Dublin.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Mulhuddart area.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident, while gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on Friday, July 3, 2026 at approximately 3.55am," read a statement from gardaí.

"An adult male (aged in his 40s) was conveyed to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"He remains in critical condition.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area of Parslickstown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 between 3am and 4.30am on Friday, July 3, 2026."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

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