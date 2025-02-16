Six arrested as part of operation targeting organised crime gang in Dublin

SIX people have been arrested as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang in west Dublin.

The arrests followed searches of a number of homes in the greater Blanchardstown area on Saturday morning.

RTÉ News reports that the operation follows the reported abduction and torture of a man last week, with one of the houses searched believed to be where he was held.

More than 100 gardaí were involved in the raids, led by Detectives and Uniform Units from Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Five men (four aged in their 20s and one in his 40s) were arrested and detained at garda stations in west Dublin.

A woman aged in her 30s was also arrested and detained in connection with the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to search one of the properties raided.

Speaking about the investigation, Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty said: "This morning's operation is directly targeting the activities of an organised criminal gang in West Dublin.

"In An Garda Síochána, we understand the impact that organised crime has on our neighbourhoods and communities.

"Our commitment to tackling these threats remains steadfast, and this operation is a clear demonstration of our intent and determination to keep people safe."