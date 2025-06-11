Two people arrested over St Stephen's Day hit-and-run in which couple died
News

TWO people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident on St Stephen's Day in which a married couple lost their lives.

Georgina Hogg Moore, 38, and her husband Anthony Hogg, 39, were struck by a vehicle near the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin at around 5.45pm on December 26.

Mrs Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband passed away later in hospital.

The couple, who were described as 'incredible individuals', had two children.

Gardaí revealed today that two people had been detained as part of the investigation into the incident.

"Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians that occurred at Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, on Thursday evening, December 26, 2024," said a spokesperson.

"Gardaí have arrested two persons this morning in relation to this fatal road traffic collision.

"A man, aged 40 years was arrested in connection with this investigation and he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda station in the Dublin.

"A female, aged in her 30s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin."

