Funeral confirmed for couple killed in St Stephen’s Day collision

THE funeral details have been confirmed for a couple who died after being struck by a car on St Stephen’s Day.

Dubliners Anto and Georgina Hogg (née Moore) died after being involved in the hit-and-run collision in Blanchardstown.

The pair, who have two children, were hit while crossing a road at around 5.45pm on December 26.

Mrs Hogg, who was aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband, aged in his 40s, died later that day in hospital.

A joint funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, January 3 at the Church of St. Philip the Apostle in Mountview.

Their families have asked mourners to “wear bright colours to reflect both Anto and Georgina’s personalities”.

A man has since been charged and remanded in custody in connection with the collision.

John Halpin (45) of Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on December 30.