Sky News reports Pope Francis is visiting England

What a faux pas.

Pope Francis arrived in the Emerald Isle earlier this morning, meeting President Michael D Higgins and Leo Varadkar as part of his itinerary of the day.

The Catholic leader landed in Dublin Airport to adoring crowds wishing to meet him, however, according to the team at Sky News, Pope Francis landed in England.

Screenshots of news broadcasts from the news channels showed that 'Pope In England' to the chagrin of many Irish viewers who told them 'sort your act out' among other things.

Sky think the Pope is in England!! Hi there....we are a Republic! Seperate country #popeinireland #PopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/NXXw1ppoKt — Deric Ó hArtagáinTV (@deric_hartigan) August 25, 2018

Sky News a little geographically challenged by the Pope's visit pic.twitter.com/UKN9rTfrAq — John Collins (@jaycee001) August 25, 2018

Hours later, the byline was amended to read 'Pope In Ireland'. Finally...