News

‘Sleep with the angels’: Baby boy dies following brave battle with rare muscular disorder

A BABY boy who was one of a pair of twins born with a rare muscular disorder has died in hospital.

Nine-month-old Oisín Relihan and his twin brother Tadhg were born at Cork University Hospital in July 2023.

It was shortly after their birth that parents, Cork natives Danny and Nicola, who now live in Clonmel, Tipperary, were give the devastating news that they had an extremely rare life limiting muscular condition called myotubular myopathy.

Oisín Relihan has died at Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin

They described receiving that news as the “moment their worlds started to crumble”.

Only 1 in 50,000 boys are born with the condition, which meant the twins have remained in hospital for treatment ever since.

Over the nine months since their birth, Danny and Nicola launched a successful fundraising campaign to help the family as they stopped work to be with the boys in hospital and give them the support they needed.

They also hoped the fundraising, which has to date achieved more than €35k, would allow them to bring their boys home for the first time.

However, the devastated family announced this week that little Oisín had died “peacefully” at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

He passed away “in the arms of his Mam Nicola and Dad Danny” they confirmed before adding that he is “sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his Mam and Dad, twin brother Tadhg, grandparents Theresa, Donal and Jimmy, uncles Tom Tom, Brian, Richard and Colin, extended family and friends”.

"May Oisín sleep with the angels," they said.

Oisín’s funeral Mass takes place at 11am tomorrow (April 5) at St John the Baptist Church, in Powerstown, Clonmel.

The family has requested that mourners attending the service wear “bright colours”.

