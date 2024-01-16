SNOW DAY: Animals enjoy chilly breakfast after waking to a winter wonderland at Belfast Zoo

THE animals of Belfast Zoo woke to a winter wonderland as the first snow of 2024 hit Northern Ireland.
While many of the resident animals preferred to stay tucked up in their heated houses, some decided to have some fun in the elements.
The Barbary Lions, were happy to watch the snow from the warmth of their den
Species such as the penguins and red pandas naturally thrive in such conditions, however there were a number of others who surprised their keepers by getting out early for a frolic in the snow.
The team at Belfast Zoo confirm that the gorillas took their breakfast outside, with silverback Gugas making snowballs for a treat.
Two-year-old Kofi preferred to stay warm and dry by clinging to mum Kamili’s back as they explored the snow this week
Chilean Flamingos can naturally be found at high altitudes where temperatures can drop below freezing.
Standing on one leg preserves body heat
Scroll down for more images from the snow day at Belfast Zoo...
It was business as usual for the Gentoo Penguins, who enjoy swimming even in the chilly weather
The Scottish Wild Cat is perfectly adept at dealing with the snow
Red Panda Cub Flint (right) who was born in June of 2023, enjoyed his very first experience of snow. He and mum Vixen wasted no time munching on their bamboo breakfast
Emilia the Southern Pudu, a species native to the rainforests of Argentina and Chile, would not move far from her heated house
Silverback Gugas prepared snowballs to eat as a post-breakfast snack
