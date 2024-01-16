SNOW DAY: Animals enjoy chilly breakfast after waking to a winter wonderland at Belfast Zoo

THE animals of Belfast Zoo woke to a winter wonderland as the first snow of 2024 hit Northern Ireland.

While many of the resident animals preferred to stay tucked up in their heated houses, some decided to have some fun in the elements.

Species such as the penguins and red pandas naturally thrive in such conditions, however there were a number of others who surprised their keepers by getting out early for a frolic in the snow.

The team at Belfast Zoo confirm that the gorillas took their breakfast outside, with silverback Gugas making snowballs for a treat.

Chilean Flamingos can naturally be found at high altitudes where temperatures can drop below freezing.