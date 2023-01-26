Son jailed for manslaughter after killing abusive father

A MAN has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing his abusive father.

Sean Maurice, 31, attacked his father Paul Maurice, 52, in his home on September 14, 2021.

Yesterday, Maurice, of Widmore Road, Bromley, was sentenced to 10 years in jail following a hearing at the Old Bailey.

He admitted manslaughter at the court, claiming his father had sexually abused him for a number of years and that on the day of the attack he lost control after a confrontation with Mr Maurice.

He was acquitted of murder, with prosecutor William Elmyn Jones KC suggesting in court that the victim had been a "dreadful father".

In mitigation, Maurice's lawyer said he had "borne the brunt" of his father's mistreatment but still wished he had not killed him.

Specialist Crime detectives led the investigation into Paul Maurice’s death where on the evening of September 14 at around 22.45pm his neighbour found Paul on their doorstep bare-chested and covered in blood.

The police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and while administering first aid to Paul, he was asked who had attacked him, to which he replied 'Sean'.

He was treated at the scene before paramedics took him into an ambulance, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he was taken back out into the road where they performed emergency surgery.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Efforts to locate Sean began immediately and at around 3.20am he was spotted in Burnt Ash Lane and pursued by officers on foot.

He climbed onto a shed and there was a brief standoff with officers before he came down and was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination held the following day gave Paul's cause of death as stab injuries to the chest and abdomen.

He was found to have sustained 33 separate sharp force injuries in the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts today are with the family, who have been devastated by the events of that night.

"We know that Sean’s relationship with his father was a difficult one and had been for many years, however the level of violence used here was shocking and can never be justified.

"I am grateful to my team of officers who have worked so diligently in what was a very complex investigation."