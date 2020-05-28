'South American hitmen' arrested in County Offaly
News

'South American hitmen' arrested in County Offaly

FOUR MEN arrested in County Offaly are believed to be members of a 'hit team' from South America.

Gardaí believe the men, aged in their 30's and from Brazil, were contracted to shoot someone as part of an ongoing feud between criminal gangs within the travelling community.

RTÉ News reports that armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit intercepted the men near Clara in County Offaly on Wednesday, 27 May, and seized a number of weapons and rounds of ammunition from a van and car in which the men were travelling.

A machine gun and sawed off shotgun were among the weapons seized.

Advertisement
The hit team were intercepted by armed Gardaí (Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

It is believed that the 'hit team' were hired to murder a man who owed a drug debt of less than €100, which led to an escalation of the feud.

Reports indicate that multiple addresses in Dublin have been searched by Gardaí following the arrests.

The men are being held in separate Garda stations in Tullamore and Portlaoise, where they can be detained for up to three days for questioning, and Gardaí are attempting to establish their identities and how long the four have been in Ireland.

It is understood that one man had been due to leave Ireland today, 28 May.

Investigations continue.

 

Advertisement

 

See More: Gardai, Hitmen, Offaly

Related

Man in Meath pulled over driving under a fake licence with car boot full of meat
News 23 hours ago

Man in Meath pulled over driving under a fake licence with car boot full of meat

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin
News 1 day ago

Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online
News 2 days ago

Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Irish company donates hundreds of protective face shields to homeless charity
News 30 minutes ago

Irish company donates hundreds of protective face shields to homeless charity

By: Rachael O'Connor

Joy as 90% of coronavirus patients in Ireland have now fully recovered
News 1 hour ago

Joy as 90% of coronavirus patients in Ireland have now fully recovered

By: Rachael O'Connor

Have you seen Rory Macmillan? Appeal for Irish man missing in London
News 2 hours ago

Have you seen Rory Macmillan? Appeal for Irish man missing in London

By: Rachael O'Connor

Celebrity chef will host all expenses paid luxury wedding for one lucky frontline health worker
Life & Style 14 hours ago

Celebrity chef will host all expenses paid luxury wedding for one lucky frontline health worker

By: Fiona Audley

Luxury Dalkey apartment Matt Damon stayed in during lockdown available to rent again
News 19 hours ago

Luxury Dalkey apartment Matt Damon stayed in during lockdown available to rent again

By: Jack Beresford