Staff left shaken after masked men rob shop at knifepoint

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two men robbed a shop in Belfast at knifepoint.

The men targeted the shop in the Ardoyne Road area of north Belfast last night (January 8) at around 7.25pm.

One man stood at the entrance of the store while the other threatened staff with a kitchen knife, the PSNI confirmed this morning.

"We received a report that two men, with their faces covered, robbed a shop in the Ardoyne Road area at around 7.25pm,” Detective Sergeant McGearty said.

"It was reported that one of the men stood at the door to the shop while the other entered the store,” he added.

“He approached a member of staff while brandishing a large kitchen knife, before making off with a sum of cash.”

“Both men ran in the direction of Estoril Park.”

Detectives are now appealing for information and witnesses to the attack to come forward.

"The man who entered the store was described as wearing a blue jeans with a dark hooded top with the hood up and a black balaclava,” Det Serg McGearty said.

“The second man, who waited outside, was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat with a red and white face mask,” he added.

"While the staff member involved was thankfully not injured, they have been left badly shaken."

Det Serg McGearty has urged anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward.

"Our investigation is underway and anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time the robbery took place is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1572 of 08/01/24.

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."